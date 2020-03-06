Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI 008 - 404 Page

Daily UI 008 - 404 Page dailyuichallenge error page page not found 100daychallenge ui ux illustration 404page 008 dailyui
I wanted to make a fun error page and thought being lost in the clouds would be a cool way to do it. I designed the clouds using Procreate and made the sun logo on Sketch.

