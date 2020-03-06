Good for Sale
Mahmoud Baghagho

Startus Business

Mahmoud Baghagho
Mahmoud Baghagho
  • Save
Startus Business webdesign web user interface design uxdesign userinterface uiux ui minimalist minimalism split sliderminimal portfolio theme portfolio illustration freelancer designer design creative studio creative agency creative agency
Startus Business webdesign web user interface design uxdesign userinterface uiux ui minimalist minimalism split sliderminimal portfolio theme portfolio illustration freelancer designer design creative studio creative agency creative agency
Startus Business webdesign web user interface design uxdesign userinterface uiux ui minimalist minimalism split sliderminimal portfolio theme portfolio illustration freelancer designer design creative studio creative agency creative agency
Startus Business webdesign web user interface design uxdesign userinterface uiux ui minimalist minimalism split sliderminimal portfolio theme portfolio illustration freelancer designer design creative studio creative agency creative agency
Startus Business webdesign web user interface design uxdesign userinterface uiux ui minimalist minimalism split sliderminimal portfolio theme portfolio illustration freelancer designer design creative studio creative agency creative agency
Download color palette
  1. 01.png
  2. 01_Home_Main.png
  3. 11_About_Us.png
  4. 14_Our_Services.png
  5. 15_Pricing.png

Startus - Multipurpose Business WordPress Theme

Price
$39
Buy now
Available on 1.envato.market
Good for sale
Startus - Multipurpose Business WordPress Theme

Startus is a beautifully handcrafted, pixel perfect multi purpose WordPress Theme based on Elementor and designed with great attention to details, flexibility and performance.

Buy WordPress : https://1.envato.market/startuswp

Explore theme details Here!

Check all themes at www.7oroof.com

Don't miss the attachment to see the full quality of the project!

Hit "L" If you like it. ❤️
Stay tuned for upcoming projects!

Follow Us: Facebook - Twitter - Behance - Twitter

Mahmoud Baghagho
Mahmoud Baghagho
Unique and Elegant Digital Goodies

More by Mahmoud Baghagho

View profile
    • Like