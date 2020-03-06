Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cherepnova Masha

Riviera House Сoncept

Cherepnova Masha
Cherepnova Masha
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Hi guys!
I'm really happy to show you this design concept for the Ukrainian boutique hotel - Riviera House.
I tried to convey the whole charm and character of this place through the geometry of this place. See what happened. Furthermore...

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
Follow me:
| Behance | Instagram |

Cherepnova Masha
Cherepnova Masha
The best design for your business
Hire Me

More by Cherepnova Masha

View profile
    • Like