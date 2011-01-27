Tiffany Smith

Personal/Portfolio Website in Progress

Personal/Portfolio Website in Progress web portfolio redesign logo
Oh hai. I'm postin' my first shot.

Since the new year started, I've been getting my website together now that I'm solo and free. This is where I'm at with the header and logo. More to come ...

Posted on Jan 27, 2011
