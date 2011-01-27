Chris Brauckmuller

Squish Test - Flourish Interactive Redesign

Squish test for my redesigned homepage. Still in wireframe phase pretty much but I wanted to make sure I haven't gone completely awry with my layout before I proceed further. What do you think?

Posted on Jan 27, 2011
