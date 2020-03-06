Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gian Marco Maurizi

Stories Detail Page | ODDA Magazine

Gian Marco Maurizi
Gian Marco Maurizi
Hire Me
  • Save
Stories Detail Page | ODDA Magazine web interaction interface concept editorial magazine typogaphy webdesign ux ui
Download color palette

Hello guys! 👋
I drop my new redesign project.
In the next few days I will publish new layouts and maybe even a prototype! 🙃

Hit the ❤️if you like it!

Content credits by ODDA

View all tags
Posted on Mar 6, 2020
Gian Marco Maurizi
Gian Marco Maurizi
UI/UX & Interaction Designer 🔥
Hire Me

More by Gian Marco Maurizi

View profile
    • Like