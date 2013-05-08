RICHARD LONGHI

Yōkai Series: Futakuchi-onna

Yōkai Series: Futakuchi-onna
An ongoing series of prints based on Yōkai, which are a class of supernatural monsters in Japanese folklore.

You can see the full version here
http://bit.ly/dynmAi

Posted on May 8, 2013
