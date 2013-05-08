Jeremy Stebler

"A Night to Remember" Identity

"A Night to Remember" Identity cloud blue purple elegance dance alluring dream whimsy fun gentle whisked away
I created this identity to brand a prom, put together by a local church, for special needs adults who due to their disabilities might not otherwise get to enjoy an evening out.

The hope was to create a mark which had an elegant and playful personality yet remain gender neutral and a bit formal.

Posted on May 8, 2013
