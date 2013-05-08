Joshua Saunders

Only Love Script

Only Love Script script type typography design pencil sketch drawn only love
Rough draft of some script I worked on last month for my better half. Script typography based around Ben Howard lyrics, Only Love.

Posted on May 8, 2013
