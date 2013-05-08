Studio Kidd

Business cards for Comms Intelligence

Studio Kidd
Studio Kidd
Hire Me
  • Save
Business cards for Comms Intelligence logo stationery business cards icon painted edge colourplan
Download color palette

Business cards for IT company foil block on ice white Colourplan with painted edges. Feedback welcome.

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2013
Studio Kidd
Studio Kidd
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Studio Kidd

View profile
    • Like