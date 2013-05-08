Søren Clausen

Android Concept

Android Concept android mobile galaxy s4 concept simplistic flat
Here's a concept i made today, had about 3 hours to come up something for a potential client.

I actually really like how it ended up, though theres many things i could work a lot more with...

Tell me what you think :)

Posted on May 8, 2013
