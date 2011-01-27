Mandy Robinson

Symbly Icon Selection

Symbly Icon Selection icons glyphs mono mobile app icon
A selection on my icons for Symbly

Based on a set I produced in 2004 and released at Adobe's Share Studio. Will be launching soon with 300, after that I'll keep going until I have around 1000

http://www.symb.ly

Posted on Jan 27, 2011
