Carnival The Day Away Logo

Carnival The Day Away Logo carnival circus tent clown cute kids children custom font lettering event cincinnati vector illustration logo
Logo for Cincinnati event. Custom lettering for title.

For the Far-I-Rome Productions branding team that completed the collateral for the event.
http://carnivalthedayaway.com/

I'd love some feedback!

