Adam Fairhead

Foundation Yeti

Adam Fairhead
Adam Fairhead
  • Save
Foundation Yeti illustration cartoon yeti foundation avatar art
Download color palette

One of the illustrations for the development of the Foundation Yeti. Really enjoyed discovering his personality and breaking him out into different poses :)

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2013
Adam Fairhead
Adam Fairhead

More by Adam Fairhead

View profile
    • Like