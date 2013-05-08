Clark Orr

Gasmonkey Garage, Engine T-Shirt

Clark Orr
Clark Orr
  • Save
Gasmonkey Garage, Engine T-Shirt custom illustration typography shirt design classic vintage hot rod
Download color palette

Commissioned t-shirt design for Gasmonkey Garage, the hot rod garage in Discovery Channel's show, Fast 'N' Loud.

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2013
Clark Orr
Clark Orr

More by Clark Orr

View profile
    • Like