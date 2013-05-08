Ayhan Bari

Epayment Page

Ayhan Bari
Ayhan Bari
  • Save
Epayment Page web credit card tag form purchase checkout entypo payment visa mastercard card number field
Download color palette

The design is made on the bootstrap wireframe, so it's adaptable. Let me know what you think!

Ayhan Bari
Ayhan Bari

More by Ayhan Bari

View profile
    • Like