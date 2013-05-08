Diego Guevara

The Bipolar Tee

Diego Guevara
Diego Guevara
  • Save
The Bipolar Tee design tshirt type design tee apparel shop
Download color palette

Personal project that turned into something bigger than planned :)
More info: http://tinyurl.com/TheeBlog-BipolarTee
#bipolartee

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2013
Diego Guevara
Diego Guevara

More by Diego Guevara

View profile
    • Like