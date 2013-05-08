Nik Aliye

Collegiate Times Study Break Cover

Nik Aliye
Nik Aliye
  • Save
Collegiate Times Study Break Cover cover art
Download color palette

Created the cover design for Virginia Tech's Collegiate Times' special study break edition. Also contributed to the overall design of the edition, which is available 5/9/13 and can be seen here: http://www.collegiatetimes.com/print-editions/2013-05-09

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2013
Nik Aliye
Nik Aliye

More by Nik Aliye

View profile
    • Like