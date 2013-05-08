Jolly Edition

Sam Houston

Sam Houston houston statue horse illustration wedding venue
Nicola and David's second venue will be Houston, Texas. We illustrated a statue of Sam Houston on his horse to capture an icon for the Lone Star state.

Posted on May 8, 2013
