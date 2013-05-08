Ian Mortier

Secret Handshake & Goodwork

Secret Handshake & Goodwork landing page homepage signup page
I worked on these with a friend. Two single page sites, one for Secret Handshake a local creative meetup and one for Good Work a spin off event which connects creatives with not-for-profits for a day of "good work".
http://secrethandshake.ca/

Posted on May 8, 2013
