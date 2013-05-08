Andrew Lawandus

Nocturne Press (Alternate)

Andrew Lawandus
Andrew Lawandus
Hire Me
  • Save
Nocturne Press (Alternate) art design graphic design logos branding identity nocturne press printmaking
Download color palette

Alternate version of the logo for Nocturne Press. I feel like this one makes more sense.

Nocturnepress still
Rebound of
Nocturne Press
By Andrew Lawandus
View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2013
Andrew Lawandus
Andrew Lawandus
Multidisciplinary Designer based in Atlanta, GA
Hire Me

More by Andrew Lawandus

View profile
    • Like