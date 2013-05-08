Mr.

Voting Tool For Tech Startup Demo

Mr.
Mr.
  • Save
Voting Tool For Tech Startup Demo voting mobile ux ui interaction
Download color palette

This is a sketch for a voting tool that VCs could potentially use to rate entrepreneurs and companies while they are giving demos. We're using a circular interaction to help a user commit a vote. Tap hold and drag to the desired value. More work @ www.mistermr.com & follow us @mister_mr

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2013
Mr.
Mr.

More by Mr.

View profile
    • Like