Voting Tool For Tech Startup Demo

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a sketch for a voting tool that VCs could potentially use to rate entrepreneurs and companies while they are giving demos. We're using a circular interaction to help a user commit a vote. Tap hold and drag to the desired value. More work @ www.mistermr.com & follow us @mister_mr