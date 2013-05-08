Patrick Burnell

Tour De Franks 2013

t shirt design illustration hand drawn screen print
peak at the upcoming 3rd annual Tour De Franks shirt.

If you like hot dogs and biking and are in Chicago, you should check it out! http://www.tourdefrankschicago.com/

