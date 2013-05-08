Mr.

Circular Content Digest

Circular Content Digest ui concept mobile digest
Sketches for a daily digest. 3 to 5 articles per day across lifestyle and food. Spanish speaking markets. More from Mr. UX @ www.mistermr.com

Posted on May 8, 2013
