Eric M. Westover

Jackalope

Eric M. Westover
Eric M. Westover
  • Save
Jackalope jackalope logo letterpress steampunk goggles flywheel
Download color palette

My friend started up a custom letterpress company and wanted a 'futuristic jackalope' for a logo. This is what I came up with.

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2013
Eric M. Westover
Eric M. Westover

More by Eric M. Westover

View profile
    • Like