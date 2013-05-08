John Bishop

San Diego event logo

San Diego event logo event logo san diego del coronado star
Another concept for an upcoming event. I'm trying to convey both the theme ("All Stars") as well as the location (Hotel Del Coronado in San Diego).

Posted on May 8, 2013
