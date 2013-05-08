Stefano Slomma

Tecnoplant - 2

Stefano Slomma
Stefano Slomma
  • Save
Tecnoplant - 2 logo mark octopus tecnoplant
Download color palette

This is a second take on the same assignment

513d4bb36883628dc7003323d1015c5d
Rebound of
Tecnoplant
By Stefano Slomma
View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2013
Stefano Slomma
Stefano Slomma

More by Stefano Slomma

View profile
    • Like