Pixelz Logo

After hours of wireframing, sketching & brainstorming with Amine (who is looking for a dribbble invite, tough) & Taha, we came up with this logo in kufic calligraphy. Our first inspiration was the Maroc Web Awards logo.

The logo means "pixelz" in arabic. For arabic speakers, we tought it would be better to remove the dots under the letters.

So let us guys know what do you think about it. And we are still looking for a nice typeface.

Dont forget to check the @2x version.

Cheers.

Othmane.