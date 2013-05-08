Pixelz Logo

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
After hours of wireframing, sketching & brainstorming with Amine (who is looking for a dribbble invite, tough) & Taha, we came up with this logo in kufic calligraphy. Our first inspiration was the Maroc Web Awards logo.
The logo means "pixelz" in arabic. For arabic speakers, we tought it would be better to remove the dots under the letters.
So let us guys know what do you think about it. And we are still looking for a nice typeface.
Dont forget to check the @2x version.
Cheers.
Othmane.