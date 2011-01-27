Steve ✦ Lowtwait

Rescue Dog 2

Rescue Dog 2 illustration
The client wanted a different breed of dog, even though they originally requested a lab. They wanted the new dog to be more of a "working dog" type, and shepherds are common rescue dogs anyway.

Rebound of
Rescue Dog
Posted on Jan 27, 2011
