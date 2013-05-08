Andy Luce

Cortés, WIP.

Andy Luce
Andy Luce
Hire Me
  • Save
Cortés, WIP. lettering calligraphy ligature brush script logotype
Download color palette

Work in progress.

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2013
Andy Luce
Andy Luce
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Andy Luce

View profile
    • Like