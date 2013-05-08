Mike Anderson

Recoom Sketch

Recoom Sketch illustration recoom dbz dragonball z sketch rough comic anime manga
Sometimes you just gotta draw some dbz to get you going in the morning.

Posted on May 8, 2013
Will draw or animate for pizza.
