Memcache Monitor

Memcache Monitor memcache admin gui ui statistics graphs
This was not actually designed in photoshop like most things I do.... I just really needed something to have basic monitoring of Memcache at work.

The available solutions were all extremely ugly, And the memcache PHP class is very simple to use for the information we needed so I coded my own.

So in essence this was designed in the browser... The charts are using the Google Chart API.

Check it out on Github

Posted on May 8, 2013
