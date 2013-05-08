Samuel Fine

Songza

Samuel Fine
Samuel Fine
  • Save
Songza songza replacement icon ios iphone ipad music s
Download color palette

I usually get a little annoyed when designers "fix" icons or logos, but I couldn't resist myself in this case. Songza's new UI is gorgeous and the app itself is so wonderful, but their app icon is cartoony and ridiculous. Please, Songza, make your icon better.

(Forgive my lousy curves, this is a quick-and-dirty had-to-get-it-out-of-my-head mock.)

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2013
Samuel Fine
Samuel Fine

More by Samuel Fine

View profile
    • Like