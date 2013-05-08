I usually get a little annoyed when designers "fix" icons or logos, but I couldn't resist myself in this case. Songza's new UI is gorgeous and the app itself is so wonderful, but their app icon is cartoony and ridiculous. Please, Songza, make your icon better.

(Forgive my lousy curves, this is a quick-and-dirty had-to-get-it-out-of-my-head mock.)