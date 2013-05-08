🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I usually get a little annoyed when designers "fix" icons or logos, but I couldn't resist myself in this case. Songza's new UI is gorgeous and the app itself is so wonderful, but their app icon is cartoony and ridiculous. Please, Songza, make your icon better.
(Forgive my lousy curves, this is a quick-and-dirty had-to-get-it-out-of-my-head mock.)