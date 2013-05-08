Nick Whitmoyer

Landing page

Nick Whitmoyer
Nick Whitmoyer
  • Save
Landing page
Download color palette

This is one of those fun projects we (as designers) love to work on! I'm collaborating with the talented team at Fuszion on the creative and rolling out the online presence of a special project.

Posted on May 8, 2013
Nick Whitmoyer
Nick Whitmoyer

More by Nick Whitmoyer

View profile
    • Like