Calvin Chopp

Branding

Calvin Chopp
Calvin Chopp
  • Save
Branding logo branding abstract geometric circle
Download color palette

Logo concept, abstract mark to try to show the inner-connectivity of 4-divisions of client's organization. Each division would be color-coordinated within company branding.

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2013
Calvin Chopp
Calvin Chopp

More by Calvin Chopp

View profile
    • Like