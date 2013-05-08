Steev Bishop

Drakesdoom: Logo progress

Taking a more detailed and hand-rendered version of the logo into Illustrator. Here I’m working on the Drake’s head, building up the shapes of the head and consummate fins with circles and ovals.

Posted on May 8, 2013
