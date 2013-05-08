Jupiter Visual

Rock the Vote. ( a little help here)

Jupiter Visual
Jupiter Visual
  • Save
Rock the Vote. ( a little help here) t-shirt design brewery colorado 303 3 color jupiter visual illustration
Download color palette

Not a big fan of design contests. But in this case the brewery is local and the prize is beer.

Dribbblers help vote me into the running!
http://womstreet.com/contests/sanitasshirt/entries/1608

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2013
Jupiter Visual
Jupiter Visual

More by Jupiter Visual

View profile
    • Like