Kelli Lambiase

LongLine Skateboards identity

Kelli Lambiase
Kelli Lambiase
  • Save
LongLine Skateboards identity branding typography identity logo vintage
Download color palette

Working on the branding for a company I'm launching later this year! More to come, check out http://instagram.com/longlineboards to see our story evolve.

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2013
Kelli Lambiase
Kelli Lambiase

More by Kelli Lambiase

View profile
    • Like