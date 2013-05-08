Sung Kim

Top 75 Designers in Tech by Business Insider

Sung Kim
Sung Kim
  • Save
Top 75 Designers in Tech by Business Insider designer technology tech
Download color palette

I made the list!!! XD

http://www.businessinsider.com/best-designers-in-technology-2013-5?op=1

I'm right behind Isabelle Olsson who designed Google Glass!!! AWESOME!!!

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2013
Sung Kim
Sung Kim

More by Sung Kim

View profile
    • Like