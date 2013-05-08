Ciara Ní Dhuinn

The unlikely hero Gideon

And the piece is up on Old & New Project. Proceeds from Old & New print sales will be donated to Blood:Water Mission to provide safe drinking water for the village of Lwala, Kenya.

Posted on May 8, 2013
