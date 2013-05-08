Daisy Binks

YODA Lite Fox WIP

Daisy Binks
Daisy Binks
Hire Me
  • Save
YODA Lite Fox WIP purple fox drawing fox character yoda fox character drawing fox mascot illustration company mascot yoda lite character mascot character illustration
Download color palette

Working on a character for YODA Lite... Here is my first idea :) More to come soon Dribbble! x

P.s. Name ideas are welcome!!! :)

Daisy Binks
Daisy Binks
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Daisy Binks

View profile
    • Like