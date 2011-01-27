Justin McDowell

Script Logo Ambigram

Justin McDowell
Justin McDowell
  • Save
Script Logo Ambigram script bella logo organic ambigram typography
Download color palette

As I was working on a logo refinement, I realized I could make another ambigram (like my tattoo design) out of the L and a.

78e59ba781ff69c9738060ac77430d39
Rebound of
Scripty Logo Idea
By Justin McDowell
View all tags
Posted on Jan 27, 2011
Justin McDowell
Justin McDowell

More by Justin McDowell

View profile
    • Like