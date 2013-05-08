Helvetic Brands®

Typography sketch

Typography sketch typography wip
Starting to work on a new logotype.

This is a first step and still a very rough design at this stage but we are thinking about sharing the entire process on dribbble.

Created by the Helvetic Brands team.

Posted on May 8, 2013
Outside the box design, Swiss style
