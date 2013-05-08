Shane Helm

Portfolio WIP

Shane Helm
Shane Helm
Hire Me
  • Save
Portfolio WIP portfolio web design black seenthat yoga self promotion
Download color palette

Early work in progress on new website layout for projects. Too dark/black?

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2013
Shane Helm
Shane Helm
Product Designer for Unfold 🍉
Hire Me

More by Shane Helm

View profile
    • Like