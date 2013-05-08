Riccardo Carlet

Clyp - Calender - iPhone

Riccardo Carlet
Riccardo Carlet
  • Save
Clyp - Calender - iPhone iphone ios apple interface ui gradient calendar flat simple
Download color palette

Finally put all screens together for my portfolio. Expect a full coverage in the near future!

For updates: https://twitter.com/riccardocarlet

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2013
Riccardo Carlet
Riccardo Carlet
Product Designer in Brooklyn, NY

More by Riccardo Carlet

View profile
    • Like