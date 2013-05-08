A, B, or C - Animated.

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
What's up my dearly beloved dribbblers ?
Long time since I last posted on there. Not for lack of work, but since I'm more in to UI jobs now, it's complicated to show something without a bullcrappy tilted screenshot, and that's not gonna happen.
Anyways, I'm playing with my late logo : http://d.pr/i/RmJX used when I advertised myself as Ares Psykhorigid. It was a while ago, but still I like it.
So here's an attempt at transforming it to a monogram.
Which on do you prefer ? A, B, or C ? Here's a flat version of the 3 on the same image : http://d.pr/i/HzOB
Bisoukisslove.