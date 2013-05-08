Timothy J. Reynolds

Union Square

Timothy J. Reynolds
Timothy J. Reynolds
  • Save
Union Square iso isometric render model c4d cinema 4d buildings architecture town trees landscape blocks cubes station train station tracks rails transit transportation roads grass roof
Download color palette

Part of an illustration I just wrapped up for the new issue of Architect Magazine.

Web article up now. Print issue out soon.
http://www.architectmagazine.com/transportation-projects/mile-high-on-rail.aspx

Timothy J. Reynolds
Timothy J. Reynolds

More by Timothy J. Reynolds

View profile
    • Like