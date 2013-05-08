Cris Labno

Free Sweetui Icons

Hello there,
Here you go some sweet icons. They are all vector shapes and also free to use, so just press Like button if you appreciate them! :)

You can download PSD from here :) https://dl.dropboxusercontent.com/u/23897732/dribbble/sweetui_icons.zip

Posted on May 8, 2013
