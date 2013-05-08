Seth Piguet

Hotel v Condo

Seth Piguet
Seth Piguet
  • Save
Hotel v Condo 3d animation maya after effects
Download color palette

My first upload. I'm working on an 3d fly through animation that compares a standard hotel and a standard timeshare unit. Most furniture is from a model library, but lots of custom built stuff.

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2013
Seth Piguet
Seth Piguet

More by Seth Piguet

View profile
    • Like