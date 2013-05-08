Stefan Torremans

Public Housing

First of all: Thank you Kevin Kalle for the invite!

Sketch I made for an assignment at school.
Goal is to create a ficticious magazine cover.
Theme is public housing.

Posted on May 8, 2013
